PNCR 60th Anniversary Day of Sports / Family Fun Day… Futsal teams eager to thrill Linden on Sunday

The selection of teams desirous of participating in Sunday’s PNCR 60th Anniversary Day of Sports / Family Fun Day is becoming increasingly difficult for Co-ordinator of the futsal segment Wayne ‘Harry’ Griffith.

According to Griffith, who spoke with the event co-ordinators yesterday, more and more teams are calling him begging to be part of the day’s activity and the overwhelming response is creating headache for him since he can only accommodate a certain number because of the one-day nature of the celebration.

“I’ve had representatives from at least fifteen teams contact me via telephone asking that they be part of the tournament and it is proving a difficult task for me to tell them no, but because we are only playing for one day I’ve had to refuse some of them,” Griffith stated.

The most popular referee in the futsal format informed that originally he has selected eight teams each from Georgetown and Linden, but has had to increase that number to accommodate three more teams from the respective communities to make it a total of twenty-two teams that will vie for top honours throughout the day.

Griffith said Georgetown’s composition will include Sparta Boss, who is undoubtedly the most popular team in the shorter format, while the new kids on the block Future Stars are also included in the lineup.

The other teams invited are Leopold Street, Tiger Bay, Albouystown ‘A’, Back Circle, West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’, Bent Street, Hustlers, OL Skool Ballers, and Broad Street.

They will join Linden’s Silver Bullets, High Rollers, Swag Entertainment, Plantain & Cheese All Stars, Magics, Team 25, Blue Berry Hill, Mike’s Stars and Amelia’s Ward Russians.

Meanwhile, a similar sort of buzz is permeating the dominoes, athletics and basketball disciplines.

The dominoes fraternity is challenging the futsal group to see which discipline will provide more support for the day’s activity and according to the event’s organisers it is too close to call.

The caretakers of the sport promise to have teams from all across the country compete in the competition so it is clear that the community of Linden will be flooded by Guyanese from every Region.

The Organisers are reminding all participants who will be using the transportation provided that buses are scheduled to depart the Square of the Revolution at 07:30 hrs so teams and representatives will have to be at the location 30 minutes before departure time to cater for a prompt 10:00 hrs start in Linden.