National intermediate Boxing Championships… Weigh-in completed, Fights punch off tonight at Gymnasium

The Guyana Boxing Association’s (GBA) Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate Championships begins this evening from 6:00pm at the National Gymnasium following a successful weigh in process last evening at the host venue.

The Savannah Boxing Gym (SBG) fighters James Anderson and Ravine Fraser expressed excitement to get into the ring after successfully passing their medical and weigh-in, while the large contingent of the boisterous Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Gym, which is the defending champion, made their presence well known at the Mandela Avenue location.

Along with the SBG, reigning champions GDF will come against Young Achievers’, Forgotten Youth Foundation, Guyana Police Force, Harpy Eagles, Vergenoegen Boxing Gym (Formerly Essequibo), Pocket Rocket Boxing Gym, Rose Hall Jammers and the Republican Boxing Gym in a bid to retain their title.

The National Intermediate will run from today to Sunday at the National Gymnasium. Tournament co-coordinator, Terrence Poole, who is also the head coach of GDF, related to Kaieteur Sport that although he is confident in his Gym doing well, he is not underestimating any of the opposition especially the newcomers from the SBG who he is yet to see in action.

This amateur boxing event will have 12 bouts each night in the Youth, Elite and Female categories and admission to the venue is an easy $500 on each night.

Some of the top fighters that will be on show include GDF’s Akimo Watts (Junior Flyweight Champion), Kevin Moore (Bantamweight Champion), Okimey Baker (Middleweight Champion) and Jirl Peters (Light Heavyweight) champion.