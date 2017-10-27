Inter-Guiana Games… Guyana Tennis Association launches Cup of Guianas

Latest update October 27th, 2017 12:55 AM

The Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) last evening launched the inaugural Cup of the Guianas, Inter-Guiana Games, under-18 competition at the GBTI tennis courts in Bel Air Park. Three nations namely hosts Guyana, French Guiana and Suriname will be clashing in three (3) age categories, Under-18, 12, and 14 to claim the coveted Guianas Cup Trophy.
At the simple but significant ceremony, head of the National Sports Commission, Christopher Jones, stated that his office along with the department of Culture, Youth and Sports are always willing to lend assistance to hardworking associations such as the GTA and he expressed confidence in a successfully run tournament. “I know that it’s a competitive tournament but I believe that all the participants are winners and 50 years on its heartwarming to see the Inter-Guiana Solidarity Games which was the brainchild of former president Forbes Burnham still being competed,” Jones stated at the opening.
Head of the GTA Jamal Goodluck thanked all the teams for their participation with special mention to the sponsors that included the NSC, GBTI, BANKS DIH, the Guyana Olympic Association and Assuria among others for their continued support.
Matches will commence from today at 8:30hrs at the GBTI and Harry Panday tennis courts in Bel Air, with Sunday being the day of the finals.

