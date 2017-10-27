Latest update October 27th, 2017 12:55 AM

Hijacked car recovered in Albouystown

Oct 27, 2017

Following a hijacking and robbery in Westminster, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, ranks have been able to locate the red Runx Toyota motor car, bearing registration number PPP 8667. The car was taken when four men stormed the business place and home of a family.
According to reports, ranks identified the vehicle in Albouystown and took it to the West Ruimveldt Police Station for further investigations.
The owner of the car related that she was informed by police at the La Grange Police Station that two men were arrested on Thursday and were subsequently released after questioning.
On Monday night a home and business place was stormed by four men, three of whom were armed with guns.
The men took off with jewelry, cash and shop items in addition to one of the nine victims’ car.
The men were caught on surveillance cameras. The footage is currently with ranks from the La Grange Police Station where investigations are ongoing into the matter.

