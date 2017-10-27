Guyana Open 2017… Guyana Premier Golf Tournament launched

Latest update October 27th, 2017 12:55 AM

The 2017 Guyana Open Golf Cup is set to be one of the biggest editions yet with stiff competition from players representing nine (9) countries with some travelling as far as Fiji. The tournament themed “Who’s got the ‘balls’ to win” was officially launched yesterday at the Guyana Marriot hotel and the Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Youth, Sports and Culture, Dr. George Norton, was present at the ceremony, along with sponsors, golf officials and local top players.
The tournament will be held at Guyana’s lone golf course at Lusignan on the East Coast of Demerara over two days on the 4th and 5th of November and Social Cohesion Minister expressed satisfaction with the works of the Club. “I would like to commend the Lusignan Golf Club for sustaining this tournament for so many years which certainly could’ve only been done with hard work and determination and now with so many countries gracing our shores for this tournament this is another great opportunity to capitalize on sports tourism,” stated Norton who is an Optometrist.
In addition, the Lusignan Golf Club will be hosting a putting competition which will see participation from secondary schools and tertiary intuitions as part of an initiative to raise golf awareness in Guyana. Some of the schools that will be participating include Queen’s College, Bishops’ High and St. Rose’s High School.
“This initiative is good since I believe that sports need to begin at the school level, regardless of the discipline,” Dr. Norton added in support of the motion.
Head of the Lusignan Golf Club, Hilbert Shields, stated that Golf is not an elitist sport and that a few of the current top golfers in Guyana were once Caddies. He further stated that, “Most tournaments held during the year are members only but the Open tournament affords the opportunity for anyone to participate. This year there will be Guests from Suriname, Caribbean, USA and Canada.”
Ganesh Auto Parts through their Bridgestone brand have signed on as one of the major sponsors of the tournament. It’s an honour to be part of this tournament. We welcome all of overseas guests.

