GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup bowls off today

Banks DIH onboard

The inaugural Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL Inc) Prime Minister’s Cup commences today at several venues in Georgetown with several overseas and local teams battling for supremacy.

The tournament is being played in two categories; All stars (Open) and Masters with the winning teams in the All stars segment taking home a trophy and $600,000 and the runner up a trophy and $100,000, while the victors in the Masters (0-45) division will pocket a trophy and $500,000 and the runner up a trophy and $100,000. Medals will also be given members of the winning teams.

Local powerhouses Regal All stars and Speedboat will look to keep the Golden Arrow head aloft in the All stars division in which 12 teams are set to do battle. The other teams listed are Dutch 4 Warriors, Success All stars, Spartan All stars, Hillfoot Warriors, SVC All stars (New York), Queen’s All Stars (New York), De Hoop All stars, Ross Kill Stars, Farm All stars and Boots All stars.

Regal Masters, Amazon Masters, New York Hustlers, Enterprise Masters, HS Masters and Tropical Spring Masters are the teams that will vie for supremacy in the Masters segment.

Individual awards in both categories will be given for five wicket-hauls, centuries scored, Hat-tricks, man-of-the-match in the finals and the MVP.

The four teams with the highest points will go through to the semi finals.

Preliminary matches will continue on Saturday with Everest, YMCA, DCC, Malteenoes SC and GNIC SC being the venues. The semi finals will be played on Saturday from 13:00hrs at DCC, MSC, YMCA and Everest, while the finals will be contested on Sunday; the Masters final will commence at 10:30hrs and the All stars will bowl off at 14:00hrs at Everest CC.

The tournament is being held in collaboration the National Sports Commission (NSC). Lighted bails will be used in the finals, while added entertainment will be provided by Crossover band and cheerleaders. There will also be lots of giveaways for the fans.

Banks DIH yesterday announced their partnership with GSCL Inc, and Banks Beer Brand manager Raul Nedd handed over the trophies to GSCL Inc president Ian John at GNIC SC where several teams winded down their preparations.

The competition is being sponsored by Banks DIH, Hero Motorcycles, Regal Stationery and Computer, Regal Sports, C. Mohan General Contracting Inc., Crown Mining Supplies, Elegance Jewellery and Pawn Shop, Ink Plus, Industrial Sullpies and Services, P and P Insurance Brokers and Consultants Ltd., Starr Party Rentals, Pyeo General Store, Clear Waters, Chungs Global Enterprise, Gafson’s Industries Ltd., WJ Enterprise, Lucky Star, Ryan and Reuben General Store- Bartica, Massy industries, Guysons Engineering, Dino Enterprise- Bartica, Scott Service Station- Bartica, Swiss Machinery Establishment, Fly Jamaica Airways, Express International, Office of the Prime Minister and Jap Restoration Inc of New York.