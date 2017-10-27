Latest update October 27th, 2017 12:55 AM

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League Weekend Fixtures

Oct 27, 2017

Saturday October 28, 2017
Georgetown Football Association
Team Team Venue Time
Pele vs Camptown Tucville 09:00hrs
GFC vs Ordinance & Discipline “ 10:30hrs
Eastveldt vs Alpha “ 12:00hrs
Santos vs Fruta Conquerors “ 13:30hrs
Sunday October 29, 2017
East Demerara Football Association
Ann’s Grove vs Mahaica Golden Grove 13:00hrs
Plaisance vs Golden Stars “ “ 15:00hrs
West Demerara Football Association
Den Amstel vs Wales United Den Amstel 09:00hrs
Crane Rovers vs Golden Warriors “ “ 11:00hrs
Eagles vs Uitvlugt Warriors “ “ 13:00hrs
Pouderoyen vs Jetty Gunners “ “ 15:00hrs

 

