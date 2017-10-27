Final four showdown in 6th Brushce’s Classic tonight at MSC hard court

Gt’s Ravens face Colts, Linden’s Royals collide with Jets

It’s down to the final four and after tonight’s battles only two will be standing for the first prize of $300,000 when the Sixth Brusche’s Classic Biennial Basketball Championship staged by the Brusche Basketball Foundation takes place at the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court.

Ravens the former undisputed Champions will face the current Georgetown and National Champions Colts as they face off for what should be a gripping affair.

The Ravens reportedly failed to contest the last Georgetown League championship after some concerns and finished outside the top ranking which was taken by the Colts as number one.

However, despite that, Ravens have shown some mettle going into this game and with Ryan Stephney looking in awesome form with Travis Burnett and such names like Jermain Skater Dominic Vincent, Ryan Gullen and the high rising Tyrone Hamid, one can bet that Ravens will be there to topple the Colts.

But the Colts, who will once again showcase their full repertoire tonight, even without Stanton Rose, were able to knock out the challenge of Plaisance Guardians, the second rated club in Georgetown.

Colts will most likely have Stanton Rose available as they may need him this time around, but with captain Shelroy Thomas in good form and Dennis Niles coming into his own in the last game, along with centre Shane Webster plying his trade down below and Timothy Thompson getting in there, Colts will want to make a statement also.

Following this will be the match between the hottest team in Linden and the one that has been unbeaten in the last Linden tournament, Victory Valley Royals, who must be confident facing Amelia’s Ward Jets.

They will come knowing that they did eliminate Retrieve Raiders without Orlando Glasgow who is one of their best players. If they take on Jets they will put some amount of onus on Harold Adams and captain Chris Williams to shoulder the scoring load along with Trevor Profitt, but must seek help from the young Yannick Tappin and Alwyn Rodney who played well in his return game in the opening of this tournament.

But the Jets would relish beating Royals and will have the confidence as they seek to retain this crown they won in 2015 for the first time. As the defending champions they will want allround player Akeem Kanhai quarterback their defence and directing the plays with guard Orin Rose still among the best shooting from outside.

They also have the promising Adrian Webster playing tough inside and his brother Joel in the midst the Jets side could prevail once they play within their limits.

However, the defending champions will have to be up to their game should they prevail against this current Riyals side.

The losing finalist gets $200,000 and the third place finisher will also get cash amounting to $100,000, while several trophies and replicas are on offer also.