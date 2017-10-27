‘China Town’ supermarket robbed for the sixth time

Latest update October 27th, 2017 12:55 AM

A Chinese Supermarket, popularly known as “China Town” operated by a 26-year-old Chinese national was on Wednesday night robbed by two unidentified perpetrators.
The business, located at Number Two Village, East Canje, Berbice is one of the main shopping spots in Canje. A quantity of phone cards and cash were stolen from the business.
Zhou Chunmin and his uncle, Chang Sang, a 43-year-old labourer who lives in the upper flat of the building, had secured the premises at around 20:50 hrs.
According to the victim, Chang had placed the articles in the building’s storeroom under a pallet and had ventured to the upper flat but as he entered he felt a lash to his head. He immediately rushed back downstairs to the supermarket.
Zhou stated that he was in the storeroom when one of the suspects, armed with a cutlass ordered him to not move or he would be shot.

Robbed yet again: China Town supermarket

The other suspect who reportedly hit Chang on his head came down from the upper flat and ordered both men to hand over the phone cards and cash that was placed under the pallet earlier. The business owners, fearful for their lives, handed over the articles. Both perpetrators returned upstairs and made good their escape.
Police sources revealed that the men entered and exited the building by removing zinc sheets from the roof of the upper flat in the washroom area.
Over $100,000 in Digicel and GTT phone cards were stolen along with $210,000 in cash. Both men were reportedly armed with a cutlass and gun.
This is the sixth recorded robbery at the business.
Investigations are ongoing.

