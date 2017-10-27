Cancer survivors benefit from another ‘Look Good, Feel Better’ initiative

They came from a number of districts but they all shared the common goal – living to wage war against cancer. Some of them are cancer survivors, others are volunteers and members associated with the locally based Giving Hope Foundation and the United States based Health and Education Relief Organisation for Cancer [HEROC].They all gathered at the Drysdale and Ketley Streets, Charlestown, Georgetown office of the Giving Hope foundation yesterday.Stories were shared by the survivors of varying number of years ranging from 14 and another who is currently battling the scourge of the disease. Essentially, the many stories told of the dreadful diagnosis of cancer and the will to overcome it were enough to give the weakest of persons the zeal to be triumphant.The occasion was the annual ‘Look Good, Feel Better’ event aimed at enlightening cancer survivors, in particular, about ways they can not only battle cancer but look good during and even after too.This is the second year that the Giving Hope Foundation has collaborated with HEROC to host the event.The event, yesterday, started with Dr. Latoya Gooding, President of the Giving Hope Foundation, amplifying to those in attendance why such a venture is important. She made it clear from the onset that the forum is one designed to ensure that “you come in one way and leave transformed.”Elaborating about the programme, President of HEROC, Ms. Lorna Welshman-Neblett, underscored, “You can talk about education and motivation and eating habits; all the different things, but if you don’t have a reality of it then you are not really familiar yet.”She said that the programme not only emphasises the collaborative role of HEROC and the Giving Hope Foundation as not-for-profit organisations focused on helping to combat cancer, but as a team showing cancer survivors that they can be stunning and health conscious as they take on cancer.Moreover, the visiting HEROC team brought along a nutritionist whose task yesterday was to enlighten the cancer survivors about how to improve their nutritional intake ranging from natural fruit juices to herbal teas.Added to this, HEROC yesterday made available to the survivors bags of goodies which included the appropriate mouth wash, toothpaste and pro-enamel to whiten their teeth, since, according to Welshman-Neblett, chemotherapy, which many cancer patients are subjected to, has been known to discolour their teeth.Also, she disclosed, “We are giving them ginger candies because it helps restore their taste buds…cancer patients tend to lose their taste buds too because of chemotherapy.”The survivors were also the recipients of cosmetic items to help enhance their physical appearance. “We have little cosmetic bags for them and will have make-up artists who will make them look good,” said Welshman-Neblett of plans for the event yesterday.As she commented on the ‘make-over’ activity, she asserted that the cosmetics that were sourced for the project were in fact the highest quality available in the United States.Sourcing the cosmetics was particularly easy for Welshman-Neblett since she has for a number of years worked in the Cosmetics and Fragrance Industry.“I have many contacts in this field, so all I did was write them and let them know that I was doing this for the cancer patients and they donated all that we needed,” she related.HEROC, a registered New York City charitable organisation, was formed by a group of business-oriented US based Guyanese – none of whom were formerly involved in areas of health. But, according to Welshman-Neblett, it was because of a desire to give back to Guyana that the organisation was formed and has ever since directed its mission to helping Guyanese, wherever possible to combat cancer.The organisation’s efforts are however not only evident in Guyana but also in the United States as well. Currently the organisation is providing housing and other support to a Guyana-born young woman who was diagnosed right here in Guyana, at the age of 26, with stage four breast cancer.“She had gone through 16 sessions of chemotherapy, 25 sessions of radiation, she had both breasts removed and she is being treated right now with medication as part of the final aspect of her treatment,” said the HEROC President.But according to her, based on the interactions that have been had with a number of resident Guyanese, members of HEROC have concluded that cancer is still a taboo issue in many factions.“It is kind of like a stigma here; people are still afraid to talk about cancer,” said Welshman-Neblett who noted that because of HEROC’s efforts a number of person are changing the way they think about the disease. This is especially noticeable, she said, with the young woman currently receiving cancer treatment. “She has learnt to open up and to meet people and to talk about the illness,” said a proud Welshman-Neblett.