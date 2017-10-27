Business registrations now easier for Mahdia

A Memorandum of Understand (MoU) was signed yesterday in Mahdia allowing the local chamber of commerce to collect business registrations.

According to the Mahdia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), the Commercial Registrar of the Deeds & Commercial Registry Authority (CR) and the Commercial Department of the Ministry of Business (CD) are facilitating the arrangement.

By way of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the MCCI is now responsible for the collecting of applications for business registrations throughout Region Eight (Potaro/Siparuni). These will then be furthered to the Commercial Department for submission to the CR for processing and certification.

This arrangement yields from an initial discussion between the MCCI and the Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, on his visit to Mahdia last year.

In the past, the business community was forced to expend at least $60,000 in transportation and accommodation to travel to Suddie Village, Essequibo Coast to renew or register their business at $2,500 or $5,000 respectively.

“No so anymore,” said Daniel Fraser, Executive Director of MCCI.

“In actual fact, because of the establishment of this tier of Government dubbed the Regional Democratic Council, in the 1980s, established under Act 12 of 1980, the ‘County’ setting that divided Guyana paralleled to the judicial boundaries and created a vast difference in Administrative vs Judicial demographics, hence that situation.

“Today, the inking of this MoU has somewhat diminished those logistical hurdles. This MoU is also consistent with the first Objectives of the MCCI. ‘Help to regularize businesses and assist them to prosper and grow,’ is the mandate of the CR is another objective. A third is the Strategic Goal of the Ministry of Business,” he said.

The chamber said that it is extremely grateful to the Regional Chairman, Bonaventure Fredericks, for showing interest and support in the work of the Chamber.

“The Chamber President, Mr. David Adams, on signing the document highlighted the readiness to serve that has been adopted by the MCCI over its 15 months of existence.

“Like every other organization, the MCCI has had its setbacks and will continue to do so, but there is a will, a determination to forge forward,. to forge through. This will does not rest in all of its directors, but the few will resolutely do what obtains to ensure an uncompromising drive to fulfill the goals to our objective,” the President said.

The MCCI will be temporarily housed in a building oblique to the Mahdia Police Station where its business will be conducted.

Already, the Commercial Registry has embarked on a training programme to see personnel from the MCCI trained in the proper completion of their aspect of responsibility.

A delegation from the Commerce Department of the Ministry of Business was also present. It is headed by Commerce Officer, Akeila Glasgow.

Members of the business community and the RDC were also present during the signing yesterday.