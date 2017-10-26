Traffic advisory for Kitty Public Road area

Latest update October 26th, 2017 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Public Infrastructure says it is moving ahead with its culvert repair project at Vlissengen Road and Carifesta Avenue. The final phase of this leg will begin this Saturday.
In order to facilitate and promote safe traffic movements during this stage of construction, Kitty Public Road will remain closed, the ministry said.
According to the ministry, traffic traversing from the East Coast (westbound traffic) will have the following detours: Sheriff Street: all heavy-duty vehicles (trucks, lorries, low-bed trailers, etc.) are asked to use the alternative of Church Road, Earl’s Avenue, Pere Street and Queen Street.
From Monday to Friday, between 7:00hrs to 9:00hrs, Queen Street (from Kitty Public Road to David Street) and David Street (from Alexander Street to Vlissengen Road) will become a one-way, with two lanes heading south and west respectively.
During this period, traffic heading north along Queen Street from David Street will be prohibited. In addition, traffic heading east along David Street from Vlissengen Road will also be prohibited.
The Vlissengen Road and Carifesta Avenue thoroughfares are critical links between the East Coast of Demerara and the city. However, the junction between the two collapsed last year, creating a sinkhole, after a drainage pipe was reportedly breached.
