Latest update October 26th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Senior cop sends porn to police social media group

Oct 26, 2017 News 0

An Assistant Superintendent of Police is being investigated after he sent a pornographic video to a social media group chat in which other senior officers are members.
Yesterday, the Guyana Police Force said that the officer who is stationed in ‘G’ Division is being investigated by ranks from the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) after which legal advice will be sought.
Kaieteur News was informed that the officer sent the international film to the group and failed to apologize. In fact, the video attracted a heated debate in the group, especially since the officer in question immediately went and changed his name and profile picture in the group.
A senior officer, who is a part of the group, explained that it was embarrassing, since there are medical practitioners in the group and the video included a doctor and nurse. An investigation is ongoing.

More in this category

Sports

PCL Four-Day Franchise…Jaguars battle Scorpions from today at Providence

PCL Four-Day Franchise…Jaguars battle Scorpions from today at...

Oct 26, 2017

“Player’s unavailability gives youngsters a chance” Jamaica’s Coach By Sean Devers This season’s Four-Day Professional Cricket League bowls of today in Barbados, Grenada and Guyana and...
Read More
Magnum Tonic Wine sponsors Basketball League in Linden

Magnum Tonic Wine sponsors Basketball League in...

Oct 26, 2017

Plant Maintenance maintain supremacy

Plant Maintenance maintain supremacy

Oct 26, 2017

Guyana Foundation UK presents golf equipment to Yassin of Ogle SC

Guyana Foundation UK presents golf equipment to...

Oct 26, 2017

Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under-19 ‘A’ beat Young Warriors by 64 runs

Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under-19 ‘A’ beat Young...

Oct 26, 2017

GVF to participate in U-20 male and female tournament in French Guiana next week

GVF to participate in U-20 male and female...

Oct 26, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]