Senior cop sends porn to police social media group

Latest update October 26th, 2017 12:59 AM
An Assistant Superintendent of Police is being investigated after he sent a pornographic video to a social media group chat in which other senior officers are members.
Yesterday, the Guyana Police Force said that the officer who is stationed in ‘G’ Division is being investigated by ranks from the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) after which legal advice will be sought.
Kaieteur News was informed that the officer sent the international film to the group and failed to apologize. In fact, the video attracted a heated debate in the group, especially since the officer in question immediately went and changed his name and profile picture in the group.
A senior officer, who is a part of the group, explained that it was embarrassing, since there are medical practitioners in the group and the video included a doctor and nurse. An investigation is ongoing.
