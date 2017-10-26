Latest update October 26th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Plant Maintenance maintain supremacy

Oct 26, 2017 Sports 0

…beat Mines by 25 runs in 10/10 final

Plant Maintenance retained their cricket title when they beat Mines Maintenance in the

Champions Plant Maintenance claims the spoils after their triumph.

final of the BOSAI Inter Department 10/10 cricket competition last Saturday at the Bayrock Community Centre ground.
Sent in to bat, Plant Maintenance made 84 for four off their 10 overs, as Ricardo Anderson made 21 and Kerron Fiedtkou 16.
In reply Mines Maintenance were bundled out for 59 as Yannick Henry had a best score of 19, while Man of the Match Marlon English took 4 for 11 from two overs and Mark Louis two for 13 off his two overs.

More in this category

Sports

PCL Four-Day Franchise…Jaguars battle Scorpions from today at Providence

PCL Four-Day Franchise…Jaguars battle Scorpions from today at...

Oct 26, 2017

“Player’s unavailability gives youngsters a chance” Jamaica’s Coach By Sean Devers This season’s Four-Day Professional Cricket League bowls of today in Barbados, Grenada and Guyana and...
Read More
Magnum Tonic Wine sponsors Basketball League in Linden

Magnum Tonic Wine sponsors Basketball League in...

Oct 26, 2017

Plant Maintenance maintain supremacy

Plant Maintenance maintain supremacy

Oct 26, 2017

Guyana Foundation UK presents golf equipment to Yassin of Ogle SC

Guyana Foundation UK presents golf equipment to...

Oct 26, 2017

Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under-19 ‘A’ beat Young Warriors by 64 runs

Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under-19 ‘A’ beat Young...

Oct 26, 2017

GVF to participate in U-20 male and female tournament in French Guiana next week

GVF to participate in U-20 male and female...

Oct 26, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]