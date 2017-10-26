Plant Maintenance maintain supremacy

Latest update October 26th, 2017 12:59 AM
…beat Mines by 25 runs in 10/10 final
Plant Maintenance retained their cricket title when they beat Mines Maintenance in the
final of the BOSAI Inter Department 10/10 cricket competition last Saturday at the Bayrock Community Centre ground.
Sent in to bat, Plant Maintenance made 84 for four off their 10 overs, as Ricardo Anderson made 21 and Kerron Fiedtkou 16.
In reply Mines Maintenance were bundled out for 59 as Yannick Henry had a best score of 19, while Man of the Match Marlon English took 4 for 11 from two overs and Mark Louis two for 13 off his two overs.
Oct 26, 2017“Player’s unavailability gives youngsters a chance” Jamaica’s Coach By Sean Devers This season’s Four-Day Professional Cricket League bowls of today in Barbados, Grenada and Guyana and...
Oct 26, 2017
Oct 26, 2017
Oct 26, 2017
Oct 26, 2017
Oct 26, 2017
We ordinary folks would never understand what goes through the minds of humans who possess power. How can you in one swoop... more
Anil Nandlall and Chris Ram are correct in their interpretation of the double negative “not unacceptable” contained in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]