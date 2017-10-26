Plant Maintenance maintain supremacy

…beat Mines by 25 runs in 10/10 final

Plant Maintenance retained their cricket title when they beat Mines Maintenance in the

final of the BOSAI Inter Department 10/10 cricket competition last Saturday at the Bayrock Community Centre ground.

Sent in to bat, Plant Maintenance made 84 for four off their 10 overs, as Ricardo Anderson made 21 and Kerron Fiedtkou 16.

In reply Mines Maintenance were bundled out for 59 as Yannick Henry had a best score of 19, while Man of the Match Marlon English took 4 for 11 from two overs and Mark Louis two for 13 off his two overs.