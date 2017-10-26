Peacemaker fatally shoots employer’s abusive husband

The police are investigating the murder of a Brazilian National who was killed around 10:00 hrs on Tuesday at Seven Hour Backdam, Dukwarie, Cuyuni River. The victim has only been identified as Nemar.

According to information received, the victim and his wife Lorene Harry, a businesswoman of Charlotte Street, Georgetown, were involved in a heated argument which erupted into a fight. The security guard intervened and tried to calm them down.

Kaieteur News was informed that the victim allegedly picked up a cutlass and rushed towards the security guard, which resulted in him (Nemar) being shot to the face.

The security guard, whose address has been listed as La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), has been detained and is assisting with investigations.