Magnum Tonic Wine sponsors Basketball League in Linden

Oct 26, 2017 Sports 0

Ansa McAl Trading Limited under its Magnum Tonic Wine Brand yesterday handed over the Championship trophies that will be up for grabs in the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) Division I League that bounces

Brand Coordinator for Magnum Tonic Wine, Edison Jefford (left) hands over one of the trophies to LABA President, Lawrence Simon for their Division I Basketball League at the Trophy Stall in Bourda Market yesterday.

off next week.
President of the LABA, Lawrence Simon said that he was happy to receive the contribution that will keep the sport playing in the Mining Town for a long time. He said that the company offered sponsorship at a time when the Linden sub-association was not sure where the resources were coming from for the competition.
Brand Coordinator for Magnum Tonic Wine at the Distribution Company, Edison Jefford indicated that the contribution again highlights Ansa McAl’s commitment to the development of sports and youth all across Guyana. He said that the company is happy to assist the LABA to get its League up and literally bouncing.

