Lethem motorcyclist granted $1M bail for soldier’s death in accident

A mechanic was yesterday granted $1M bail by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman for causing the death of a member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lance Corporal Devon Fraser, who was struck down along the Lethem Public Road.

Thirty-nine-year-old Elroy Pedro of Lethem, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied the charge which alleged that on October 18 on the Lethem Public Road, Central Rupununi, in the Rupununi Magisterial District, he drove a black and red Honda motorcycle in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of Devon Fraser.

The defendant was represented by Attorney-at-law Priana Sookraj. The lawyer asked that bail be granted to her client in a reasonable amount.

The lawyer added that her client tried to avoid the collision, but ended up hitting the soldier. The lawyer added that her client was seriously injured and he was also badly beaten by members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield had no objection to bail being granted.

Facts presented by the prosecutor stated that on the day in question at about 02:30 hrs the defendant who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol after celebrating the Township of the Lethem Community was on his bike with his wife proceeding South on the Lethem public road in a fast manner.

The prosecutor added that while passing in the vicinity of Camp Kanuku, the GDF Base in Lethem, the defendant drove into the path of the soldier.

As a result of the collision, Fraser received injuries to his head and was picked up and rushed to the Lethem Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Pedro was arrested and charged for the offence.