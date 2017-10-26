Jagdeo cusses out defenders of GECOM Chairman appointment

Unapologetic about his language, Leader of the Opposition and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Bharrat Jagdeo went on a profane tirade against defenders of President David Granger’s decision to unilaterally appoint James Patterson as the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

At a press conference which was aired live via the PPP/C’s Freedom radio station, Jagdeo appeared clearly upset with the media, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and those who agreed with the President, that the 18 names submitted for the post of Chairman were not ‘fit and proper’.

“This is all bulls**t,” the former President declared to reporters, as he discussed suggestions made by the Prime Minister about constitutional reform, which could address the appointment of the GECOM Chairman.

The Opposition Leader continued, “Frankly speaking, that is the only thing that comes out of his [Prime Minister’s] mouth. Today I am saying this because I am fed up listening to platitudes and things that don’t mean anything when our democracy is threatened.”

Jagdeo said the 18 nominees are more qualified than ‘this parasite we have for Prime Minister’.

“You should see what they said about the 18 people they say are not suitable, in an attempt to maintain his perks and good life,” Jagdeo stated.

Asked by Kaieteur News if he believes the tone and words used in his deliver fits a former President, Jagdeo replied, “I am extremely proud, because it’s the typical Kaieteur News again.”

“I have not dealt with the lies of the newspaper; he is concerned about my tone. My tone is one of disgust. I can’t find elegant language to describe disgusting people. That’s how I find Nagamootoo, [Khemraj] Ramjattan and [Raphael] Trotman and the others. I cannot find; I am at a loss for elegant words to describe them. The country will have to forgive me for this, but that’s not the issue here. The issue is about Granger and the illegal act. The Chief Justice in her ruling said that he has to give reasons why he rejected it [the list],” Jagdeo stated.

DEFENDING THE 18

He claimed that sympathisers have launched ‘a jaundiced and despicable attack’ on the 18 individuals he identified for the GECOM post. Jagdeo further suggested that the defenders of the President’s decision are ‘slime balls’ and continued to pile on unfounded accusations against Kaieteur News Editor in Chief, Adam Harris.

The Opposition Leader contends that the president had enough names to choose from.

“You had Indo-Guyanese, Afro-Guyanese, and other people on that list. Granger acted unconstitutionally in defiance of the Chief Justice’s ruling,” Jagdeo contended.

Since he consulted with civil society, Jagdeo claims that the President’s rejection of the list is a rejection of civil society.

In total, Jagdeo submitted three lists. The most recent was on August 25th, and that list included Major General (Retd) Joseph Singh, Attorney-at-Law Teni Housty, Attorney-at-Law Sanjeev Datadin, Mrs. Annette Arjoon-Martins, Pastor Onesi La Fleur and Former Magistrate Krishnadatt Persaud.

DEFINED STRATEGY

Jagdeo met with party and regional leadership following his press conference last Thursday and presented a defined strategy of non-cooperation.

The Opposition Leader stated that the party will cooperate wherever members have to perform a statutory function by virtue of being elected or required to do so by the Constitution. Members will participate in all activities where they can expose wrongdoing and corruption.

He said they will go to the Parliament in the open sessions, but might not go to all the sessions.

According to Jagdeo, the PPP/C commissioners will be in GECOM because the party fears that the government will make decisions that in the PPP/C’s absence would lead to rigging of elections.

He said that the party will organise protest action to greet Government officials when they visit the regions.

The party plans to participate in bodies where members can advocate for benefits, and can defend the interests of Guyanese and will play a role in Government’s Border Commission, which will formulate a plan of action to settle the longstanding border dispute with Venezuela.