Honoured for flying in the army

Chief-of-Staff Brigadier Patrick West yesterday presented Ms. Beverley Drake with the Guyana Defence Force Women’s Army Corps 50th Anniversary Medal.

The presentation was done at the Office of The Chief of Staff at Defence Headquarters, Base Camp Ayanganna.

According to the army, the medal was presented to Ms. Drake in recognition of her contribution to the GDF and Guyana in the field of aviation.

Ms. Drake was one of the first two female pilots to fly for the GDF in 1977. She also holds the distinction of being Guyana’s first female commercial pilot, flying for Guyana Airways in 1978.