Head-on collision leaves 14 hospitalised

Police are investigating an accident that occurred yesterday morning on the Vigilance, Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara, in which 14 passengers were injured.
According to an eyewitness, the driver of the minibus was proceeding west to Georgetown, around 10:30hrs, when he swerved into the path of a Canter, which was travelling on the eastern side of the road, resulting in the head-on collision.
Among those injured were Yashomattie Khemraj, 15, Annalicia Narine, 15, Marisa Behari, 16, Nicholas Narine, 16, Omawattie Deopersaud, 47, Chris Pemberton, 22, Seeloch Mado-Persaud, 57, Chrandranie Persaud, 36, Chandrakanth Latchman, 53, Neelam Khemraj, 20, Sabeta Behari-Singh, 38, Bibi Pashaw, 32, Marsha Prince, 41 and Ashley Singh, 23, who is presently critical at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
The names of the drivers and registrations of the vehicles have not yet been made known to this newspaper, however eyewitnesses said that the Canter was a Sunshine Snacks vehicle that was driven by a female.
One of the injured, who is a student, said he was on his way to an exam at the time of the accident. His sister was near him, and they both had a difficult time to get out of the Pitbull minibus.
The teenager said he does not know the driver of the bus, but recalls that he was speeding. His sister was in the hospital nursing wounds to her wrist.
Other passengers in the bus were pinned for a brief period, according to him.
Pictures on social media showed persons lying outside the vehicle.
Investigations are ongoing.
