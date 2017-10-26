Foreign nationals among nine arrested at Barima River

– as high-powered rifles, ammunition, ganja and bullet proof vest found in their boat

A Jamaican, a Cuban and a Venezuelan are among nine persons in custody, after two high-powered rifles with 19 matching rounds, 1.5 kilogram of marijuana and a black bulletproof vest were found in a boat in which the men were passengers.

They were detained at the Mabaruma Police Station and are expected to be brought to the Criminal Investigation Department in Eve Leary, Georgetown, where they will be interrogated by the Major Crimes Unit ranks.

According to information received, ranks from the Guyana Police and Defence Forces intercepted two boats—one towing another, around 14:00 hrs on Tuesday.

A party of lawmen went to Barima River, North West District, after receiving intelligence that foreigners were in the area with illegal weapons.

Kaieteur News was informed that the ranks were immediately deployed to the area where they intercepted a metal boat measuring 25 feet in length powered by a 40- horsepower Yamaha engine, captained by a 62-year-old man, with three occupants.

That vessel was towing a blue and grey fibreglass boat measuring 23 feet in length powered by a 250-horsepower Yamaha engine, and carrying five passengers. A search was carried out on the fibreglass boat and the two high-powered rifles with ammunition and the bulletproof vest were found under the bow.

A further search was conducted around the stern area of the vessel and a black handbag was found with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. It was later tested, weighed and amounted to be 1.5 kilogram.

The suspects were identified as Junior Jack, 19, a sailor of Mabaruma; Donstant Rodrigues, 38, a captain of Mora Moruca; Cuban National Samuel Alvaroz, 25; Shawn Phang, 49, a miner of School Road, Port Kaituma; Dexter Valenzuela, 44, a captain of Lot 8 Bent Road, Crane, West Coast Demerara; Corvin Griffith, 48, a captain of lot 187 Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara; Jamaican National Delroy Mairs, 53, a mason of Albouystown; Venezuelan National Rafael Ramon, 33, and Carrigon Khan, 62, a boat captain of Jacklow, Pomeroon River.

Recently, there have been a series of attacks on mining camps in the North West District by foreign- speaking gunmen.

This newspaper has been informed that ranks will question the men to determine whether they are linked to any of the robberies.

Investigations are ongoing.