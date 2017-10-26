Latest update October 26th, 2017 12:59 AM

Find somebody fuh Jagdeo

Oct 26, 2017 Dem Boys Seh

Yesterday Jagdeo had another press conference. He does always talk sh** at dem press conference. Yesterday he talk li’l mo sh**. He even cuss and byuse like dem whores.
Just after de press conference one out of de three reporters who been to de conference, seh how he go down in de gutter. But dem boys seh he never come out from de gutter in de fuss place.
He style and attitude over de years mek people believe he born in a gutter. Dem boys seh that is a reason why he can’t get a wife because no woman, not even a whore, want a man who come from de gutter.
He behaving like Donald Trump because he think he rich like Trump. But dem boys seh Trump wuk fuh some of he own; Jagdeo hustle all wha he got. But dem boys seh Trump got a wife and nuff children. And he does still watch other women.
Jagdeo got no wife, no pickney and when he see any woman he does cut up he eye pun she and ready fuh byuse down.
Jagdeo and de Clown Clerk got de same attitude. Dem boys ain’t certain if dem does do de same thing together. Jagdeo does defend people like Kwame. De Clown Clerk try to do de same thing wid de constable that get plug by a little boy.
Fuh weeks he keep defending de constable. When de police come in he run fuh cover and knock off de constable.
Then dem got de Ram who knockoff heself. He ram heself into Joe Singh truck mek people talking how he is a copycat.
But dem boys seh he better careful wha he copying.
Talk half and watch more reporters boycott Jagdeo.

