Escape of rape accused from Lusignan… Three cops, one prison officer to be charged

Three police ranks and a prison officer are to be charged in connection with the brazen escape earlier this month of rape accused Dellon Blake from the Lusignan Prison.

A release stated that following the completion of an investigation, police received legal advice that the four ranks who were on duty at the time, be charged under the Criminal Law Offences (Act) Chapter 8:01.

Blake, 35, of Kumuni Creek, Demerara River, was in Holding Bay Two when he used his bed sheet and wooden pallets to climb over the fence on the northwestern side of the prison. This was reportedly done in full view of police ranks who were performing duties in the guard hut tower, overlooking the new holding facility.

Blake was incarcerated on July 24 for the alleged rape of an elderly woman.

The accused was recaptured two days later at Soesdyke/Linden.