Delayed alternative route Eccles bridge finally completed

OOPs!- Yesterday this caption was published but with the wrong picture. We sincerely apologise for the error.

After several months of being closed, and after delays, a key bridge linking Yubani Avenue, Eccles, to Industrial Road, and Nandy Park, is completed.

According to the Eccles/Ramsburg Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), it has recognised the importance of the bridge to commuters, but did not anticipate the delays.

“We at the NDC take this opportunity to thank the residents of the Eccles/Ramsburg Local Authority Area for their patience during the construction period.”

The NDC said that the project was done at a cost of $11M with the contractor being L.G.S. Barnes Contracting Services.

The bridge is key in taking traffic through Nandy Park beyond the bottleneck around the Demerara Harbour Bridge intersection.