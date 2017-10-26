Latest update October 26th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Delayed alternative route Eccles bridge finally completed

Oct 26, 2017 News 0

OOPs!- Yesterday this caption was published but with the wrong picture. We sincerely apologise for the error.
After several months of being closed, and after delays, a key bridge linking Yubani Avenue, Eccles, to Industrial Road, and Nandy Park, is completed.
According to the Eccles/Ramsburg Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), it has recognised the importance of the bridge to commuters, but did not anticipate the delays.
“We at the NDC take this opportunity to thank the residents of the Eccles/Ramsburg Local Authority Area for their patience during the construction period.”
The NDC said that the project was done at a cost of $11M with the contractor being L.G.S. Barnes Contracting Services.
The bridge is key in taking traffic through Nandy Park beyond the bottleneck around the Demerara Harbour Bridge intersection.

More in this category

Sports

PCL Four-Day Franchise…Jaguars battle Scorpions from today at Providence

PCL Four-Day Franchise…Jaguars battle Scorpions from today at...

Oct 26, 2017

“Player’s unavailability gives youngsters a chance” Jamaica’s Coach By Sean Devers This season’s Four-Day Professional Cricket League bowls of today in Barbados, Grenada and Guyana and...
Read More
Magnum Tonic Wine sponsors Basketball League in Linden

Magnum Tonic Wine sponsors Basketball League in...

Oct 26, 2017

Plant Maintenance maintain supremacy

Plant Maintenance maintain supremacy

Oct 26, 2017

Guyana Foundation UK presents golf equipment to Yassin of Ogle SC

Guyana Foundation UK presents golf equipment to...

Oct 26, 2017

Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under-19 ‘A’ beat Young Warriors by 64 runs

Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under-19 ‘A’ beat Young...

Oct 26, 2017

GVF to participate in U-20 male and female tournament in French Guiana next week

GVF to participate in U-20 male and female...

Oct 26, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]