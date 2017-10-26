Chris Ram follows Joe Singh …walks off Govt. job

Chartered accountant and political commentator, Christopher Ram disclosed yesterday that he has tendered his resignation as leader of Guyana’s negotiating team for the establishment of the JOF Haynes Law School.

Ram’s decision follows that of Major General Joe Singh (Ret’d), who tendered his resignation on Monday from all government-related posts, including adviser to President David Granger.

Both Ram and Singh were among the 18 names submitted by Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, to President David Granger, for the post of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Ram stated that he informed Attorney General Basil Williams yesterday of his withdrawal from the negotiating team for the establishment of the JOF Haynes Law School.

“If the truth be told, Mr. Williams has been so impressed with my contribution that he asked for my CV to recommend me for a National Award. I declined, saying my service was for country, for neither award nor reward,” Ram said in a statement.

Ram was deemed not ‘fit and proper’ for the GECOM Chairmanship, as President Granger selected retired Justice James Patterson for the post. Ram has since come out as a fierce critic of the President’s decision.

“Given that the Constitution deems me a fit and proper person makes President Granger’s assessment of me of no import. Indeed, I am fortified in my conviction that his decision is entirely wrong and unconstitutional,” Ram said.

He noted that while he remains committed to serving the country, he made the clear distinction between Guyana and the Government.

Ram maintained his strong position on the President’s decision. He noted that the blatant disregard by the Granger administration for the constitution, the courts, the principles of good governance, and for social cohesion, is a matter which should be of grave concern to all Guyanese who claim respect and love for the country.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo said he cannot speculate as to why Ram and Singh resigned.

“These are people… respectable people, qualified people who served our country well. Then you have these minions every day engaged in running you down, disparaging your character, and then you have to sit across them at the same table to talk about the good of country… then I am sure it must affect people and influence their decisions. I can’t say precisely why they resigned, but I am sure that has something to do with it,’ Jagdeo stated.

He said when people put their names up and they are vilified, they are not thick-skinned like politicians.

Jagdeo claims that many people were worried about being treated this way; hence, they turned down offers to be considered for the post of GECOM Chairman. He assumed this was the case with former speaker, Ralph Ramkarran, Timothy Jonas, retired Justice Desiree Bernard and former Justice Claudette Singh, SC.