AFC calls Jagdeo “desperate, vulgar and hypocritical”

Recent statements by Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo have once again convinced the Alliance For Change (AFC) that the former President is not only desperate, vulgar and insincere, but even bordering on political insanity.

In a missive to the press last night, the AFC exposed that Jagdeo is unashamedly hypocritical. In this regard, the AFC reminded that when President David Granger appointed the Chairman for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Jagdeo stated that the PPP would stage a campaign of non-cooperation. In fact, Jagdeo said that his party would not be participating in the upcoming discussions of the National Border Commission.

The AFC said that in his usual two-faced fashion, Jagdeo has now opted to “selectively participate” in discussions regarding Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The AFC noted that at a news conference yesterday, Jagdeo also flip-flopped on his threat to pull PPP-controlled Regional, Municipal and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils from infrastructural and development tasks.

The AFC said that after his reckless statements, Jagdeo was faced with a backlash from the Guyanese people, including those who voted for the PPP.

The Party said that Jagdeo then sought to reformulate his non-cooperation to include refusal of regional officials to meet with Government leaders and to picket the President when he visits the countryside.

“The AFC notes that on this occasion, when Jagdeo professed love of Guyana he declared that he was speaking ‘in coded language’, which we interpret to be an attempt to cover his reckless promise that he would cede a portion of Guyana’s territory to Venezuela if given the chance to do so.”

“Jagdeo is aware that the Guyanese people would, as they have done, reject any activities to destabilize the society and to sabotage economic development. The AFC however is vindicated in its view that as Jagdeo loses grip on the possibility of returning as President, he would not only become intemperate but desperate and, as we have witnessed, vulgar.”

The AFC said that as a former President and a “hapless seeker” of a third term, Jagdeo has descended into the pit of gutter politics when he used foul, reprehensible and uncouth language to label its party’s leaders who are duly elected Members of Parliament and government ministers.

The Party said that Jagdeo has brought both the offices of former President and Opposition Leader into disrepute.

“As if politically insane, Jagdeo referred to statements made by our party’s elder statesman (and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo) as “bulls**t”. Our young generation who are looking for better leadership in the future have now witnessed the real Jagdeo, who once described journalists as “carrion crows” and those with whom he disagrees as ignoramuses.”

“AFC again alerts the Guyanese people not to be fooled by the rhetoric of this failed President who seeks to sow fear and insecurity in our country.

His hypocrisy and double-speaking are characteristic of this political hustler who sees the appointment of a new Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission as an occasion to sow racial and political fear and to fracture the unity of our people.”

The Alliance For Change said that it condemns Jagdeo for this scurrilous attack on its party’s leadership and calls on all right-thinking Guyanese to reject Jagdeo’s divisionist tactics and his compromise of Guyana’s territorial integrity.