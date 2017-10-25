Steve’s Jewellery’s gold pendants for Guyana Softball Cup MVPs

Seven years, seven pairs of gold pieces for the MVPs. That’s the commitment from Steve’s Jewellery to the Guyana Softball Cup, the seventh edition of which will be held from November 3-5.

At a simple ceremony yesterday, proprietor Steve Naraine presented the prizes to executives of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA), the founding and organising body of the tournament.

As is customary, Steve’s Jewellery has provided the MVP prizes for the top player in both the Open and Masters Categories. This year, the prizes are two gold pendants in the shape of a cricket bat. Proprietor Naraine was delighted to once again be onboard with the international softball event, which will attract teams from Guyana, Canada, Florida and New York.

“Last year we did similar gifts and this year we do the bats with the diamond pendants and they’re worth at least $100,000 each. We’re proud to be onboard once again with this organisation because we know over the years what it has been doing in terms of giving back to the community,” Naraine said.

Naraine pointed out that there are many reasons why Guyanese should come out and view the three days of games, especially the final day, which will conclude under floodlights at the Demerara Cricket Club ground, Queenstown.

Among them are the high quality of cricket that is usually played and the fantastic organising by the GFSCA. The GFSCA was understandably elated to once again partner with the Church Street jewellery store.

GFSCA member Surendra Nauth commended Naraine and his company for devotedly supporting the premier international softball tournament, noting that the prizes will go a far way in encouraging the players to play to their optimum.

The champion team in the Open category will receive $800,000, while winner of the Masters division is assured of $600,000. Matches will be played at the Police, Guyana Defence Force, Demerara Cricket Club, Malteenoes and Georgetown Cricket Club grounds.

In 2016, Speedboat XI pulled off a massive upset by dethroning defending champions Regal All-Stars to win the Open segment, while Floodlights XI outplayed Fishermen XI to win the Masters category.

The tournament has received corporate support from Stag Beer, Rubis Guyana, Trophy Stall, Steve’s Jewellery, Clear Waters, Busta, Rohan Auto Spares, A&R Jewanram Printery, WJ Enterprise, Mike’s Pharmacy, Ramchand Auto Spares and Survival Group of Business.