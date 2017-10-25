Somebody protesting how Patto does smoke weed

Nuff people line up like if dem playing dog and de bone. One side hollering how Soulja Bai wrang fuh pick Patto to be GECOM Chairman. Of course dem got nuff reason. One reason is that he too old; another is that he not fit; then dem seh he not proper.

De other side line up behind Soulja Bai. Dem seh that Soulja Bai got a right to pick who he want because de Constitution give him that right. Another set seh that Jagdeo tamper wid de list and didn’t give Soulja Bai a chance.

And while that happening people resigning. Major Joe resign fuh he own reason. Dem boys seh that perhaps he fed up wid going to wuk every morning.

But then again since he is a man of principle and since he name been pun a list fuh de GECOM Chairman, he probably vex because Soulja Bai seh he is not a fit and proper person.

Dem boys know that people woulda get vex. Dem know that once Soulja Bai reject a list people gun get vex. De Ram start fuh attack Soulja Bai, he Ministers, he cat and he dog from de time Soulja Bai reject de first list. He like sour grapes now.

De other people get vex when he reject de second list because Soulja Bai signal that dem ain’t fit and proper. But dem boys point out that if dem got five good men pun a list and one bad one then de whole list bad. Is a case of one rotten apple spoil de whole barrel.

And while that happening dem got people telling more lie just to mek Patto look bad. De Chat-3 seh somebody tell him that Patto wukking fuh $800,000 a month when de poor man does only get gasoline money.

Dem boys willing to bet that de next thing dem gun hear is that somebody see Patto wid a young woman smoking weed.

Talk half and wait fuh more revelations.