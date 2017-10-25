Latest update October 25th, 2017 12:55 AM

Skeletal remains believed to be woman who disappeared 4 years ago

Oct 25, 2017

The suspected human skeletal remains discovered on Monday in the compound of an abandoned building  that once served as a private school located in Savannah Park, New Amsterdam, is expected to be sent for forensic analysis today.

The compound where the remains were discovered, in New Amsterdam.

A police source revealed that some persons have since come forward to disclose that their relative (a female) has been missing for some four years. “The people normally come whenever we find any bones or so. They claim it is their sister. According to them the woman was missing for four years,” the source said.
DNA samples will be taken from the persons to determine whether the suspected human remains can be that of the missing woman.
From initial reports, a businessman in New Amsterdam had sent some labourers to clear unwanted vegetation in the compound of the abandoned building.
As they were clearing the grass they discovered the suspected remains at the side of the building in a clump of bush.
No clothing or articles were found with the bones. The police source told Kaieteur News that it appears as though the remains were there for years.
Investigations are ongoing.

