Skeletal remains believed to be woman who disappeared 4 years ago

Latest update October 25th, 2017 12:55 AM
The suspected human skeletal remains discovered on Monday in the compound of an abandoned building that once served as a private school located in Savannah Park, New Amsterdam, is expected to be sent for forensic analysis today.
A police source revealed that some persons have since come forward to disclose that their relative (a female) has been missing for some four years. “The people normally come whenever we find any bones or so. They claim it is their sister. According to them the woman was missing for four years,” the source said.
DNA samples will be taken from the persons to determine whether the suspected human remains can be that of the missing woman.
From initial reports, a businessman in New Amsterdam had sent some labourers to clear unwanted vegetation in the compound of the abandoned building.
As they were clearing the grass they discovered the suspected remains at the side of the building in a clump of bush.
No clothing or articles were found with the bones. The police source told Kaieteur News that it appears as though the remains were there for years.
Investigations are ongoing.
Oct 25, 2017Citizen’s Bank has joined forces with Banks DIH for the hosting of the Pre- Guyana Cup Open Golf tournament which is set for Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Club. The tournament which is expected tee...
Oct 25, 2017
Oct 25, 2017
Oct 25, 2017
Oct 25, 2017
Oct 25, 2017
In one of my columns after the PPP lost the 2015 elections I predicted that it will be a torrid and meticulous opposition.... more
A poor woman from the countryside took every penny that she had saved for over forty years and invested in purchasing a home... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]