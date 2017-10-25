Rising Sun Rodeo set for Sunday

The Rising Sun Rodeo Committee will once again stage the West Berbice Rodeo at the Rising Sun Turf Club. The annual event is set for this Sunday, at the Rising Sun Turf Club, Arima Park, West Coast, Berbice.

The event, which by now has become a house hold name on the sporting calendar, is expected to be bigger this year with a number of feature events on the day’s card.

The day’s activity is expected to kick off at 12:00 hrs. Some 12 events are listed on the programme.

Among the events expected to be contested are steer roping, bare back bronco, male and female barrel race, wild cow milking, calf roping, wild bull riding, saddle bronco, the Rodeo King competition and the popular Tug O War events. The clowns will be back again to treat the crowd with their stunts.

Once again Vaqueros (cowboys) are expected from overseas including Brazil, Suriname and Venezuela to match skills with their Guyanese counterparts. Locals are expected from the interior locations of Guyana including Lethem and the Rupununi Savannahs. While closer to home, Cowboys from the West Coast Berbice, the Corentyne and Berbice River will again be in action.

A number of new stunts are expected to be performed with the weather being in excellent condition so far.

Renovation and upgrades have been completed at the venue and fans are expected to be in for a grand time.

(Samuel Whyte)