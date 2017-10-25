Region Nine gym for Nat. Intermediate Boxing Championships

The newly formed Savannah Boxing Gym (SBG) will be represented this weekend when the Guyana Boxing Association stages it Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate competition.

SBG will join reigning champions the Guyana Defence Force, Young Achievers’, Forgotten Youth Foundation, Guyana Police Force, Harpy Eagles, Vergenoegen Boxing Gym (Formerly Essequibo) Pocket Rocket Boxing Gym, Rose Hall Jammers and the Republican Boxing Gym.

The National Intermediate will run from Friday to Sunday at the National Gymnasium.

SBG was formed after Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton sent Coach Orland Rogers to Region Nine as part of a sport decentralizing programme.

Rogers has since worked with approximately 22 young athletes per day and has trained three coaches. The SBG would be represented by a five-man team which comprises female Suebia Roberts and males Richard Citan, Rovine Fraser, Jarvis James and James Anderson.

GBA Technical Director Terrence Poole welcomed the involvement of SBG in the upcoming tournament.

“It will broaden the scope of boxing in Guyana. The creation of this gym has shown that it (the sport) is not centered on Region Four alone. It also gives us a chance to welcome back our indigenous brothers back to boxing,” Poole said.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle explained that the association would be looking to have a competition in Region Nine. “We would have taken boxing to Mahdia, Region Eight in May 2014 as part of our Nuff Cuff series. The intention now is to have a competition in Lethem, Region Nine. We are working on the logistics,” Ninvalle said.

The National Intermediate will commence at 7:00pm each evening.