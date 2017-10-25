Latest update October 25th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region Nine gym for Nat. Intermediate Boxing Championships

Oct 25, 2017 Sports 0

The newly formed Savannah Boxing Gym (SBG) will be represented this weekend when the Guyana Boxing Association stages it Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate competition.
SBG will join reigning champions the Guyana Defence Force, Young Achievers’, Forgotten Youth Foundation, Guyana Police Force, Harpy Eagles, Vergenoegen Boxing Gym (Formerly Essequibo) Pocket Rocket Boxing Gym, Rose Hall Jammers and the Republican Boxing Gym.
The National Intermediate will run from Friday to Sunday at the National Gymnasium.
SBG was formed after Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton sent Coach Orland Rogers to Region Nine as part of a sport decentralizing programme.
Rogers has since worked with approximately 22 young athletes per day and has trained three coaches. The SBG would be represented by a five-man team which comprises female Suebia Roberts and males Richard Citan, Rovine Fraser, Jarvis James and James Anderson.
GBA Technical Director Terrence Poole welcomed the involvement of SBG in the upcoming tournament.
“It will broaden the scope of boxing in Guyana. The creation of this gym has shown that it (the sport) is not centered on Region Four alone. It also gives us a chance to welcome back our indigenous brothers back to boxing,” Poole said.
GBA President Steve Ninvalle explained that the association would be looking to have a competition in Region Nine. “We would have taken boxing to Mahdia, Region Eight in May 2014 as part of our Nuff Cuff series. The intention now is to have a competition in Lethem, Region Nine. We are working on the logistics,” Ninvalle said.
The National Intermediate will commence at 7:00pm each evening.

More in this category

Sports

Citizen’s Bank partners with Banks DIH for Pre-Guyana Cup Open Golf tourney

Citizen’s Bank partners with Banks DIH for Pre-Guyana Cup Open...

Oct 25, 2017

Citizen’s Bank has joined forces with Banks DIH for the hosting of the Pre- Guyana Cup Open Golf tournament which is set for Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Club. The tournament which is expected tee...
Read More
Rising Sun Rodeo set for Sunday

Rising Sun Rodeo set for Sunday

Oct 25, 2017

Banks DIH/GABA Leagues… Top teams receive trophies and medals

Banks DIH/GABA Leagues… Top teams receive...

Oct 25, 2017

Ramchands signs on to GMR&SC International Race of Champions

Ramchands signs on to GMR&SC International...

Oct 25, 2017

Steve’s Jewellery’s gold pendants for Guyana Softball Cup MVPs

Steve’s Jewellery’s gold pendants for Guyana...

Oct 25, 2017

GTT honours Athletics Coach Leslie Black

GTT honours Athletics Coach Leslie Black

Oct 25, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]