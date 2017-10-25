Regal Sports on board for U-19 tourney in Wakenaam

The Wakenaam Cricket Committee (WCC) has gained the backing of Regal Sports for the staging of an U-19 40-over tournament on the island.

The competition is to commence on November 4 at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.

Four teams are listed to participate in the competition which will see the winning and runner up teams as well as the best batman and bowler collecting trophies.

In an invited comment Purnanand Boodhoo of Regal Sports said they are pleased to be part of the WCC development programme since it is at this level where stars are born. In an invited comment Secretary of the WCC thanked Regal Sports for their support and said the tournament will involve players from across the island.

Mohamed explained that in order to have well balanced sides, the players from the seven clubs on the island and aspiring cricketers, who may not be members of clubs, will be placed in the participating teams, adding that this will bring the best out of the players.

Players from Good Success, Sans Souci and Sans Souci Jaguars will be placed into one team, while G Square Cavaliers will field another with players from Belle Plaine, Sarah and surrounding areas. The third team will consists of players from Zeelandia to Maria’s Pleasure, while the fourth team will include players from Noitgedacht and other villages in Eastern Wakenaam.

Among the players that will participate are Beesham Moses, Reon Venture, Romario Steven, Matthew Cheong, Bumeshwar Ramkissoon, Marlon Dindyal, Mahase Ramnarine, Sachin Dindyal, Nkosie Dazzel and David Chalitar.

Regal Sports is a member of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre of 69 Seaforth Street, Campbellville.