Ramchands signs on to GMR&SC International Race of Champions

Ramchands Auto Spares is on board with this year’s Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) International Race of Champions which will speed off on next month, Saturday and Sunday, November 12-13.
The spare parts company yesterday handed over sponsorship through their representative, Yogeshwar Ragbeer, to GMR&SC representative, Tina Morris.
According to Ragbeer, the company is elated to be a part of the event, adding that they are hoping to see more competitors than last year’s edition.
Morris thanked Ramchands for coming on board for the event, adding that their sponsorship will go a long way in ensuring that the event is a success.
Meanwhile, a 27-race programme was unveiled last week, which will encompass racing on both Saturday and Sunday, according to the GMR&SC.
The club has confirmed three professional drift cars from Trinidad & Tobago as well as four SR-3 Radicals from Barbados, in addition to the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship competitors that are expected to grace the shores of the “land of many waters”.
Saturday, will be treated as just as a race day, with adults being charged $1,000 per entry and children $500.
On Sunday, Adults will be charged $2,000 and children $1,000
Qualification will also be held on Saturday morning from 10:00hrs with races beginning from 14:00hrs.
Scrutineering will take place on Thursday and Friday and before qualification on Saturday.
The club is currently organising weekend passes for patrons who would be desirous of viewing both days of action as well as VIP passes.

