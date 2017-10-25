Priyanna Ramdhani selected for Pan Am Badminton young talents camp

Latest update October 25th, 2017 12:55 AM
Guyana & Caribbean Ladies Badminton Champion Priyanna Ramdhani has been selected by the Pan American Badminton Federation Development Director to participate in the Young Talents Camp 2017 from November 9-15, which will take place in Paramaribo Suriname.
The selection was made by her incredible performance at just 15 years of age to reach the Quarter Finals at the recently concluded South American Youth Games in Chile where she was also placed in the No.4 Position in the Rankings for South America.
Priyanna Also in August 2017 won two-gold and one silver medal at the Caribbean Badminton Championships (CAREBACO) held in Trinidad playing against 14 countries.
This Young Talents Camp will see sessions twice a day under the direction of the Pan American Programme coach.
After the conclusion of the Camp, Priyanna Ramdhani will then take part in the Suriname International Open Badminton Championships November 15-18 which will take place at the Ismay Van Wilgen Sports Hall. Her present goal is to start building her World Ranking Points to help her qualify and attend future tournaments and games.
