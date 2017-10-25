Latest update October 25th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Priyanna Ramdhani selected for Pan Am Badminton young talents camp

Oct 25, 2017 Sports 0

Guyana & Caribbean Ladies Badminton Champion Priyanna Ramdhani has been selected by the Pan American Badminton Federation Development Director to participate in the Young Talents Camp 2017 from November 9-15, which will take place in Paramaribo Suriname.
The selection was made by her incredible performance at just 15 years of age to reach the Quarter Finals at the recently concluded South American Youth Games in Chile where she was also placed in the No.4 Position in the Rankings for South America.
Priyanna Also in August 2017 won two-gold and one silver medal at the Caribbean Badminton Championships (CAREBACO) held in Trinidad playing against 14 countries.
This Young Talents Camp will see sessions twice a day under the direction of the Pan American Programme coach.
After the conclusion of the Camp, Priyanna Ramdhani will then take part in the Suriname International Open Badminton Championships November 15-18 which will take place at the Ismay Van Wilgen Sports Hall. Her present goal is to start building her World Ranking Points to help her qualify and attend future tournaments and games.

More in this category

Sports

Citizen’s Bank partners with Banks DIH for Pre-Guyana Cup Open Golf tourney

Citizen’s Bank partners with Banks DIH for Pre-Guyana Cup Open...

Oct 25, 2017

Citizen’s Bank has joined forces with Banks DIH for the hosting of the Pre- Guyana Cup Open Golf tournament which is set for Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Club. The tournament which is expected tee...
Read More
Rising Sun Rodeo set for Sunday

Rising Sun Rodeo set for Sunday

Oct 25, 2017

Banks DIH/GABA Leagues… Top teams receive trophies and medals

Banks DIH/GABA Leagues… Top teams receive...

Oct 25, 2017

Ramchands signs on to GMR&SC International Race of Champions

Ramchands signs on to GMR&SC International...

Oct 25, 2017

Steve’s Jewellery’s gold pendants for Guyana Softball Cup MVPs

Steve’s Jewellery’s gold pendants for Guyana...

Oct 25, 2017

GTT honours Athletics Coach Leslie Black

GTT honours Athletics Coach Leslie Black

Oct 25, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]