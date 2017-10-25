Overseas-based Guyanese assists young Guyanese cyclists

Overseas-based Guyanese Franco Crawford is back home and as he usually does whenever he is back home continues to assist his countrymen, especially those young cyclists in whatever way possible.

Crawford, a former member of the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC), on this occasion took the opportunity to assist two of the top young riders of the FACC. The two cyclists benefiting are Balram Narine and Mario Washington who hails from the Upper Corentyne area.

They were both outstanding at the recently held Inter School Cycling Championship, held on the Upper Corentyne, where they copped champion cyclist awards in their respective categories.

Narine a student of the Skeldon Technical Institute competed in the Open category. He broke the 800M record at the National School Championship last year. Washington, 13, is a student of the Skeldon Line Path Secondary School and dominated in his category.

They were presented with riding apparel including T-shirts, pants, gloves and water bottles.

Crawford had churned out a name for himself in Guyana as a top cyclist riding as a member of the FACC before migrating to England where he continues to ply his trade in the European and North American Circuits. Crawford, who returns to Guyana on a regular basis, is once again becoming a house hold name in Guyana not mainly for his sporting exploits, but for his selfless and benevolent appetite to assist others.

Crawford stated that he is motivated to assist his fellow Guyanese because he feels happy to be able to return to Guyana and give back to his home country and community.

Crawford, who is now a community activist and is also spreading the word of GOD, does not only assist cycling, but gives to other sports and community activities as well.

Founder and coach of the FACC, Randolph Roberts, expressed thanks to Crawford for his kind gesture and for always remembering the club. He used the opportunity to call on others including the government to take a page out of Crawford’s book and come forward and assist the youths to keep away from the ills of society and illicit activities.

(Samuel Whyte)