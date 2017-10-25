New Harbour Bridge toll system to red-flag false number plates

Management of the Demerara Harbour Bridge is continuing to examine ways to help in the crime fight.

Two years after building a sophisticated security system that is now linked to the area’s Police Commander office, and the Eve Leary headquarters, there is another major initiative…And it is all home-grown.

According to the bridge’s General Manager, Rawlston Adams, work is underway to come up with a system that can red-flag vehicles which may be carrying false number plates.

During a press conference yesterday at his office at Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara, the official noted that currently the bridge’s toll system is a simple point-of-sale one. It allows little leg-room.

However, management has been looking at improvements. There have been suggestions in the press and a consultant was acquired to look at the situation.

According to Adams, one of the things that management wants to introduce is a system that allows the vehicle’s information to come up when it is punched in.

This means that alerts could come up if a driver attempts to purchase a ticket but the vehicle does not match.

The bridge will be working with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to write a software that will see this feature being introduced.

Consultants are on the ground now, working to come up with solutions.

The system may even allow Government-owned vehicles to have hassle-free access, under a credit system, so as to reduce delays.

The bridge, celebrating 40 years in existence next year, has been taking some initiatives.

It was able to use an old tower and erect some cameras that have the ability to zoom in on a nail head on a building more than 100 meters away.

Several cases have been solved because of the security camera system at the bridge. There have been cases of criminals crossing the bridge to commit crimes on the other side.