‘I cursed him and ask him why you shooting me’

– Victim recalls telling alleged shooter

The trial of Stafrei Alexander who is accused of attempted murder for allegedly shooting Curtis Thom at 138 Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, continued yesterday with a testimony from the victim before Justice Brassington Reynolds at the High Court in Georgetown.

The indictment against Alexander, also known as ‘Mad Dog’, alleges that on March 23, 2015, he discharged a loaded firearm at Curtis Thom with intent to commit murder.

There was also an alternate indictment put forward by State Prosecutors Lisa Cave, Shawnette Austin and Tiffini Lyken.

Particulars of that indictment alleged that on March 23, 2015, Alexander discharged a loaded firearm at Thom, with intent to maim, disable, or cause serious bodily harm.

Alexander is being represented by Attorney-at-Law Stanley Moore.

During his testimony, Thom informed the court that he knew Alexander for some 14 years since he resided about six to seven doors from him in Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

He disclosed that the two of them never had any misunderstanding.

According to Thom, on March 23, 2015 about 01:00hrs, he went to the back of his yard to feed his dogs just after a christening celebration that was held in that same yard—but at the front—for his baby daughter. He recalled that the event began around 20:00hrs the previous day.

Thom said that while feeding the dogs he heard a grumble and looked up and saw “Mr. Stafrei Alexander” whom he pointed out in court, passing in his direction.

He said that he continued feeding his dogs and eventually locked them up in their kennel.

“It got an old tradition that when you get a young baby you go in (the house) by your back,” the witness told the court. Thom recalled that while going in his house Alexander appeared in front of him and afterwards he heard a loud sound and felt a “burning sensation” in his chest.

According to Thom, “I cursed (Alexander) and asked him why you shooting me. And I start screaming for help. I fall down and I heard about three more rounds.”

Thom added that he was also shot to the left side of his upper chest.

Thom said that he was able to see Alexander’s entire face for about two to three minutes because the lights were shining on him. The witness said that light was not only reflecting from his home which is part of a two-storey range structure; but from another range structure which is located about 10 -15 feet from his home.

He recalled Alexander was only wearing a pair of boxers at the time of the shooting.

This witness’s evidence was suspended after some legal issues aroused between the prosecution and defence over certain statements he was attempting to make in his evidence in chief.

Both the prosecution and defence will further address the court on the issue this morning.

Also testifying was Rhonda, the wife of Curtis Thom.

In her testimony, she recalled that her husband told her the name of the person who had shot him while on a bed at the Georgetown Public Hospital. But under cross examination by Moore, Rhonda was shown a statement she had given to police over two years ago. Rhonda, who was allowed to read over her statement umpteen times, agreed with Moore, that she had told police “He (her husband) didn’t tell me who shot him.”

Her testimony in relation to the time the christening started and ended corroborated with that of her husband’s. The woman recounted that she leaned over the backdoor and watched her husband while he fed the dogs before leaving for the bedroom after feeling tired.

“Seconds after I heard Pow Pow! And I holler oh [email protected]*t! I hope is not Curtis. I ran out of the (bedroom) and there was Curtis crawling coming into the house.” The witness stated that as a result of what her husband, who was bleeding told her, she ran outside and called for help. Rhonda said that neighbours came out and rendered assistance to her injured husband who was transported to the hospital in a car.

The wife added that her husband and Alexander never had any problems.