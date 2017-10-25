GECOM fallout? Presidential adviser, Joe Singh, quits all Govt. positions

Major-General, Joe Singh (Ret’d) tendered his resignation on Monday from all government posts, including his job as Special Assistant to President David Granger.

The surprise decision came four days after the President appointed retired Justice James Patterson as the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). Singh delivered his resignation via the Ministry of the Presidency giving one month’s notice.

“From a protocol standpoint, I submitted a letter to the Ministry of the Presidency indicating that I am giving a month’s notice for the termination of my contract. At this stage I don’t really want to make any further statements,” Singh told Kaieteur News.

Singh, who did not provide a reason for his resignation, has served at the behest of former Presidents Bharrat Jagdeo and Donald Ramotar. He was retained by the Granger administration through annual contracts. His current contact was due to expire at the end of March.

“My contract is from year to year and I have been here for the past three presidents…At this stage I have decided that I don’t wish to continue beyond the month that I have as a mandatory requirement,” Singh stated.

Singh still serves as Chairman of The National Agricultural Research & Extension Institute (NAREI), the Protected Area Trust and the National Parks Commission.

Singh stated, “I will use this [one month] period to hand over my portfolio of responsibilities.”

Among a number of other posts, Singh has served as Executive Director of Conservation International; Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Telephone & Telegraph Company (GT&T) and Chairman of the Board of the Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

GECOM FALLOUT?

Singh was on Jagdeo’s third list of nominees for the post of GECOM Chairman, but was snubbed along with 17 others when the President unilaterally named Patterson for the post.

The move by the President has sparked a flurry of criticisms across Guyana and while Singh has not provided a reason for his resignation, the timing of it will also add to the debate of the GECOM chairmanship.

People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Executive Member and Member of Parliament, Zulfikar Mustapha through the law firm, Mohabir A. Nandlall and Associates, moved to the High Court to have Patterson’s appointment quashed.

Mustapha is seeking a declaration that Justice Patterson’s appointment last Thursday is in violation of and contrary to Article 161(2) of the Constitution and is accordingly unlawful, illegal, unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect.

Further, Mustapha is seeking a declaration that Justice Patterson is not qualified to be appointed as the Chairman of GECOM in accordance with and in pursuance to Article 161(2) of the Constitution; and an order directing the President to choose a person from the 18 names submitted to him by the Leader of the Opposition.