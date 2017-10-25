EyeWear Optical on board for Stage of Champions 2

Latest update October 25th, 2017 12:55 AM
EyeWear Optical is the latest entity to throw their support behind the ‘Stage of Champions 2’ bodybuilding competition which is set for November 18 at Theatre Guild, Kingston.
The entity’s representative Britney Mack yesterday presented a cheque to organiser of the competition Videsh Sookram at their location, 349 East Street.
In an invited comment Mack said they are pleased to be associated with such an event adding that she is looking forward to a successful competition, while Sookram thanked her for the support.
Athletes from Guyana, St. Maarten (French and Dutch), Trinidad and Tobago, Anguilla, Suriname, Barbados and Curacao will vie for supremacy in the U143 lbs, U154lbs, U164lbs, U176lbs and over 177 lbs categories.
The competition also entails Men’s Physique and Bikini segments.
