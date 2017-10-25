Cop allegedly takes $1M inducement to raid strip club

Latest update October 25th, 2017 12:55 AM
– Transferred to Mounted Branch to facilitate probe
It seems like the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is having another embarrassing month.
Shortly after Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan, admitted that the force was having a bad month with the robbery of Lonsdale Withrite, former SWAT leader and the disappearance of cocaine from the office of the head of the Police’s narcotics, another rank is in hot water.
This time a Police Corporal is being investigated for allegedly taking $1M bribe from one strip club to raid another.
According to reports, on Saturday night the Corporal and a team of policemen went to one of the strip clubs and carried out a raid. They interrogated all the entertainers about their travel documents. It is unclear if any of the female workers were detained for overstaying.
Kaieteur News was informed that someone who witnessed what was taking place saw the ranks leaving in a vehicle belonging to the owner of the competing strip club. The incident was immediately reported.
Reports are that investigators checked the number plate of the vehicle that was used to transport the ranks to the Strip Club and confirmed it is owned by the strip club that allegedly recruited the ranks.
The ranks who participated in the raid were then reportedly questioned and they revealed that the raid was actually organized by the Strip Club owner. They allegedly revealed details of the raid to investigators.
It is unclear if all the ranks were transferred but the Corporal was sent to the Police Mounted Branch.
Investigation is being carried out by the Police’s Office of Professional Responsibility.
