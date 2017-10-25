Consultants sought to train Forensic Science Lab Staffers

Bids were opened at the national procurement and tender administration board (NPTAB) yesterday at the Ministry of Finance. There were approximately 86 bids opened .The opening bid was the Ministry of Public Security receiving tenders for the laboratory training for the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory.

The Ministry of Public Security had one bid for the laboratory training services provider to support the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory & the Guyana police force requirements for competence in accordance with ISO 17025 accreditation standards.

The Ministry also had four bids for procurement of the consultancy services for youth mentor and psychological support services.

The procurement of the parenting, domestic violence prevention, conflict resolution and interpersonal violence prevention training programme also had four bids.

The Ministry also had three bids for the consultancy service to conduct a diagnostic, identifying the needs and constraints of the police performance capacity, design and implement a human resource management plan and performance assessment framework for Guyana Police Force.

The procurement for technical assistance in the conduct of community needs and assets assessments & developments of community safety plans had two bids.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure had one bid for the procurement of the Network Wiring on Hinterland Buildings.

The National Communications Network Inc. had eight bids for the supply of inventory commodities for 2018.

The Ministry of Agriculture (ASDU) also had nine bids for: the excavation of drains and canals, the construction of access dams and the construction of hydraulic structures at Triumph, East Coast Demerara.

The Ministry of Health also had 10 bids opened for the procurement of medical supplies for the Cheddi Jagan Dental Centre.

The Ministry also had nine bids opened for the procurement of dental supplies for Cheddi Jagan Centre.

The Ministry also had five bids opened for the procurement of female condoms for the National Aids Programme Secretariat.

The Ministry of Business had one bids opened for the procurement for the renovating the office building of NEC.

The Ministry also had two bids for the procurement of the rehabilitation of parking lots’ surface.

The Ministry also had one bid opened for the procurement for the renovations to rainwater drainage system at Main Exhibition Hall.

The Regional Democratic Council of Region Four had eight bids open for the construction of the Eccles Health Centre, Block ‘BB’ Eccles Housing Scheme on the East Bank of Demerara.

The RDC also had nine bids opened for the extension of the Lancaster Secondary School in Unity in Mahaica on the East Coast of Demerara.

The Ministry also had nine bids opened for the extension of the Buxton Secondary School on Friendship on East Coast Demerara.