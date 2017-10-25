Citizen’s Bank partners with Banks DIH for Pre-Guyana Cup Open Golf tourney

Citizen’s Bank has joined forces with Banks DIH for the hosting of the Pre- Guyana Cup Open Golf tournament which is set for Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Club.

The tournament which is expected tee off at 12:30hrs will feature some of the top male and female players locally, and will also have overseas participants. The first to third place finishers will receive trophies and other prizes.

Speaking at the launching ceremony yesterday at Banks DIH, Thirst Park, Vice President of the Lusignan Golf Club, Brian Hackett congratulated the sponsors, while adding that they have enjoyed a cordial relationship with both entities over the years.

He stated that he is looking forward to a successful event and expressed gratitude to MACORP for their assistance in preparing the venue.

Neville Skeete Credit Manager of Citizen’s Bank said this is a wonderful opportunity to show corporate responsibility and thanked Banks DIH for giving them the chance to do so.

Troy Peters of Communications Manager at Banks DIH added that they are happy to be part of the competition and said they are looking forward to a competitive tournament ahead of the Guyana Cup which is set for next weekend.

Some 50 golfers are expected to take part.

(Zaheer Mohamed)