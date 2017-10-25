CH&PA continues demolition exercise

…To clear EDWC of unoccupied illegal structures

The Central Housing and Planning Authority, (CH&PA) is moving ahead with efforts to clear the Lama Conservancy of squatting and other activities that have been deemed illegal and unhealthy to the environment.

During a media tour to the area yesterday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CH&PA, Lelon Saul, unveiled a plan to clear the conservancy.

The Lama Water Conservancy / East Demerara Water Conservancy (EDWC) supplies water to households across the various wards of Georgetown.

Saul explained that in addition to the squatting, the conservancy has been the receptacle for garbage, human waste and other foreign objects.

The CEO explained further that in addition to the dumping, squatters had even chosen to engage in commercial and agriculture activities in the vicinity of the conservancy. A pen used for rearing pigs is located right in the heart of the EDWC.

Speaking to media operatives yesterday, Saul said that the CH&PA has a zero tolerance policy for illegal activities along the conservancy.

Lamenting the fact that water from the conservancy is used by residents of Georgetown for cooking, bathing and other household purposes, the CEO noted that CH&PA is moving to put a stop to the activities.

He explained that the Housing Ministry is working with persons living along the conservancy to have them relocated to more suitable living accommodations.

The CH&PA had committed to a January 2018 deadline to allow the squatters suitable time to relocate from the area.

Saul said that efforts are underway to remove the unoccupied structures, some of which are under construction along the dam. “We can start as early as (today),” Saul stated.

Squatting has a long history with residents of Sophia /Cummings Lodge.

On Monday, Minister within the Ministry of Communities with the responsibility for Housing, Valerie Patterson-Yearwood told the media that over 300 illegal structures have been erected along the reserves in a matter of months.

“Last year, there were approximately 300 squatters. That number increased to 534 in May and it has been increasing.”

The Minister warned that any building seen being erected on the reserves will be demolished. Patterson-Yearwood said CH&PA will also continue to dismantle those unoccupied structures.

“Squatting is an illegal act and the government will not permit it any longer.”

The Minister noted that CH&PA has been encouraging those persons who have not yet applied for land to do so at the earliest time.

She explained that the CH&PA is in the process of implementing a plan that will offer house lots to those persons who can afford to build.

“For those unable to construct a dwelling, the government is seeking funding to build core homes. The Industry community was identified as the area where the homes will be constructed.”

“We don’t just want to give them a house lot because we know if they can’t afford to build. They are going to put a shack and all we are doing is moving one shanty town from one area to another. That is not what we want, as we relocate, we are going to upgrade,” Minister Patterson stressed.

The Minister disclosed that over 200 notices were served to persons squatting on government’s reserve in Sophia. Additionally, several billboards had also installed along Dennis Street, urging persons to desist from squatting.

On October 12, the CH&PA in collaboration with the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) and the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI), Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the Guyana Police Force, commenced the regularisation process in Section A and B Pattensen.

The activity resulted in demolition of the homes of several persons squatting on the government reserves. The CH&PA targeted unoccupied buildings, buildings under construction and persons who were allocated house lots.

The exercise was temporarily suspended, following outcries by the residents.