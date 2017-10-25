Banks DIH/GABA Leagues… Top teams receive trophies and medals

Following the completion of the Banks DIH sponsored Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association’s (GABA) first, second and Under-23 Division Leagues which were all swept by Bounty Colts Basketball Club, teams received their trophies and medals yesterday during a simple ceremony at the sponsor’s sports club at Thirst Park.

Besides Colts receiving accolades for defending their three titles won in 2016, Pacesetters collected two trophies for their second place finish in the Under-23 and Second Division, while Plaisance Guardians, that provided the recipe for an exciting three-game Open Division finals, collected their second place trophy.

The leagues, which were sponsored through the PowerAde, Rainforest Water and Malta Supreme brands, saw Eagles finish third in both the Under-23 and Second Division, while Kobras were bronze finishers in the Open Division.

Adrian Hooper, President of GABA, congratulated Colts on their continued success and announced plans of a year-end tourney which is expected to be very competitive.

“These past three months have seen gruesome competition in the leagues but nevertheless Bounty Colts managed to defend all three of their titles. I know that the teams have been watching Colts closely and when GABA hosts it year-end knockout tournament in December, it will be a very tough competition,” the GABA head stated.