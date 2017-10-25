Appointment of GECOM Chairman a “stab in the back”

– says FITUG

The appointment of the GECOM Chairman is no less than a “stab in the back” and must be prevented from being fatal to the Guyanese people.

Representatives of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions in Guyana (FITUG), during a press conference yesterday at the headquarters of the Guyana Labour Union, on Camp Street, Georgetown, sought to voice its opinion on several issues and decisions that appear to be a burden to society.

The Federation is of the view that the unilateral appointment of the GECOM Chairman, Justice James Patterson, was unconstitutional; it does not represent traces of democracy.

President of FITUG, Carvil Duncan, said that the decision made by President David Granger has successfully managed to sprout trouble because of the fact that the leader of the Opposition had inked three lists that were submitted to the President.

He said that there was no way, that the former President could have prepared a list of persons that were not eligible. Duncan added, that much consideration must be placed into the age of the man, since he is currently 84. He will be 87 come the next elections in 2020.

Duncan noted, “Far younger persons have been complaining about the stress of being a chairman of the Elections Commission. Mr. Patterson does not have the ability to complete that job, so the only people that are going to suffer are the Guyanese people.”

FITUG while not promising a protest has not ruled out the option since according to the representatives, political views must be placed aside and allow the democracy of Guyanese to be the reason for any objections.

The Union has hinted at meeting with the Private Sector Commission to come up with better strategies of highlighting their objections.

It was noted that the major concern regarding the appointed Chairman is much related to the fact that Guyana has had rigged elections in 1968, 1973, 1980, 1985 and a referendum in 1978, all under the administration of the PNCR.

The new Chairman was sworn in on October 19, last. The decision has led to widespread criticism. On Monday, the PPC’s executive member and Member of Parliament, Zulifkar Mustapha, moved to the Court to have Justice Patterson’s appointment quashed.