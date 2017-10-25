Appointment of GECOM Chairman a “stab in the back”

Latest update October 25th, 2017 12:55 AM
– says FITUG
The appointment of the GECOM Chairman is no less than a “stab in the back” and must be prevented from being fatal to the Guyanese people.
Representatives of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions in Guyana (FITUG), during a press conference yesterday at the headquarters of the Guyana Labour Union, on Camp Street, Georgetown, sought to voice its opinion on several issues and decisions that appear to be a burden to society.
The Federation is of the view that the unilateral appointment of the GECOM Chairman, Justice James Patterson, was unconstitutional; it does not represent traces of democracy.
President of FITUG, Carvil Duncan, said that the decision made by President David Granger has successfully managed to sprout trouble because of the fact that the leader of the Opposition had inked three lists that were submitted to the President.
He said that there was no way, that the former President could have prepared a list of persons that were not eligible. Duncan added, that much consideration must be placed into the age of the man, since he is currently 84. He will be 87 come the next elections in 2020.
Duncan noted, “Far younger persons have been complaining about the stress of being a chairman of the Elections Commission. Mr. Patterson does not have the ability to complete that job, so the only people that are going to suffer are the Guyanese people.”
FITUG while not promising a protest has not ruled out the option since according to the representatives, political views must be placed aside and allow the democracy of Guyanese to be the reason for any objections.
The Union has hinted at meeting with the Private Sector Commission to come up with better strategies of highlighting their objections.
It was noted that the major concern regarding the appointed Chairman is much related to the fact that Guyana has had rigged elections in 1968, 1973, 1980, 1985 and a referendum in 1978, all under the administration of the PNCR.
The new Chairman was sworn in on October 19, last. The decision has led to widespread criticism. On Monday, the PPC’s executive member and Member of Parliament, Zulifkar Mustapha, moved to the Court to have Justice Patterson’s appointment quashed.
Oct 25, 2017Citizen’s Bank has joined forces with Banks DIH for the hosting of the Pre- Guyana Cup Open Golf tournament which is set for Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Club. The tournament which is expected tee...
Oct 25, 2017
Oct 25, 2017
Oct 25, 2017
Oct 25, 2017
Oct 25, 2017
In one of my columns after the PPP lost the 2015 elections I predicted that it will be a torrid and meticulous opposition.... more
A poor woman from the countryside took every penny that she had saved for over forty years and invested in purchasing a home... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]