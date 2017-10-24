Well Teen, Nauth Motor Spares, Trophy Stall, Tropical Spring U13 cricket… Ramsammy, Deonarain, Arthur, Yearwood are top performers

Latest update October 24th, 2017 12:59 AM

Zynol Ramsammy, Romeo Deonarain, Shamar Yearwood and Lucus Arthur are among the top performers in the current Well Teen, Nauth Motor Spares, Trophy Stall, Tropical Spring U13 cricket competition.
Below are the outstanding performers during the preliminary round games.
The Third place game between Transport SC and DCC is set for this Saturday 18:00hrs at DCC, while the final between Blairmont and GCC is slated for 11:45hurs on November 5th at the said venue which will be followed by the Guyana Softball Cup 7 finals.

