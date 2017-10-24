Thousands participate in the GTT Pinktober inaugural 5k/10k Walk/Run

The GTT inaugural 5k/10k run/walk held today, October 21, saw the largest participation ever for such an event.

Close to 5,000 persons converged on the Parade Ground, Middle Street venue from where they commenced the 5k, 10K run and walk in support of GTT Cancer Warriors, while raising awareness and at the same time supporting the work of the Guyana Cancer Foundation.

The fantastic thing about the walk is the fact that every one of the over 3,000 persons who purchased a “Pinktober Special Package”, contributed $500 of that purchase to the work of the Guyana Cancer Foundation to aid in the Organisation’s work to save lives.

So great was the belief and support for the cause that it touched the spirit of over 150 persons from across workplaces and professions who volunteered their services to ensure the smooth execution of this massive inaugural event.

Medals were presented to the first 2,000 persons who crossed the finish line. Trophies were also presented to several categories of participants.

One of the highlights of the inaugural walk/run was the release of 2,000 helium balloons in recognition of all those who have fought cancer.

Another spectacular item was the formation of the human cancer ribbon in the Parade Ground. Participants were treated to free massages, free makeovers, food, drinks and cultural items.

GTT, CEO Mr. Justin Nedd said that the company’s vision will continue to be involved playing a special role in the hearts and minds of communities as part of GTT’s mandate to “Do More”.

GTT extends heartfelt appreciation to major sponsors of the walk, including JSL International Group of Companies, Impressions, Starr Party Rental, Hits and Jams Entertainment, Banks DIH and Pulse Entertainment, JSL International Group of Companies and other agencies who contributed to the success of the programme.

Their relentless support to all Pinktober-related events shows their commitment to joining in the fight against breast cancer and using their influence to help.