Tearful Rose Hall vendor tells of losing everything in fire

A fire of unknown origin yesterday completely gutted the home of a vendor of Rose Hall Town, leaving him, his two grandchildren and daughter homeless.

Lloyd Munroe is now contemplating his next move after his home and all his belongings were reduced to ashes during a late afternoon fire.

The man, who was seen in tears with his grandchildren and another relative, told reporters that he was sleeping when he felt the heat emanating from within his home.

“Is smell I smelling the ting and feel the heat and I had to jump down the step with dem children because the fire bin done start ketch on,” the tearful man explained.

He stated that his home does not have electricity and he is puzzled as to what may have caused the fire.

The fire began around 16:30 hrs and escalated within fifteen minutes, burning the house to the ground.

“I lose everything, everything,” the devastated Munroe muttered.

The building was a two-storey structure with two bedrooms.

By the time firefighters arrived at the scene the blaze had already escalated, the fire spread to nearby trees as neighbours formed a bucket brigade together with the firefighters to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Munroe operates a stand as a vendor in the heart of Rose Hall Town. He reportedly began his small business just over a month ago.