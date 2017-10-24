No bail for Buxton youth on $3M robbery charge

Latest update October 24th, 2017 12:59 AM
Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman yesterday remanded a 21-year-old man after he denied a robbery under arms charge.
Shaquille Wilburg of 14 Public Road, Buxton, East Coast Demerara, denied the charge which alleged that on October 13 at Brickdam, Georgetown, while being in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Lethem Wilson of two cellular phones valued $320,000 and $3M cash.
Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the serious nature of the offence, the penalty the charge attracts and the fact that a gun was use to commit the offence.
The prosecutor’s objection was upheld by the magistrate and the defendant was remanded to prison. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on November 6.
Meanwhile before the same magistrate a teen was also remanded to prison on a robbery under arms charge.
Nineteen-year-old Shabaka Williams of 17-17 Durban Street denied the charge which alleged that on August 31 at Hadfield Street, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun, he robbed Akeem Austin of $1.4M cash, a phone, one hard drive and one haversack with a total value of $1.5M, property of Nigel Hughes and Akeem Austin.
The defendant was represented by Attorney-at-law Tiffany Jeffrey. The lawyer asked that bail be granted to her client, since he had no previous or pending matters in any other court.
Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves objected to bail being granted to the defendant, citing the serious nature and prevalence of the offence.
The Prosecutor also told the court that the defendant was positively identified by the virtual complainants and if granted bail he would not return to court for the trial.
Williams was remanded to prison and will make his next court appearance on November 13.
