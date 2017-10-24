News anchor Tommy Rhodes dies at 84

– remembered as “a stickler for pronunciation”

One of Guyana’s most recognizable faces on television back in the 90s has passed away.

Relatives of Thomas Randall ‘Tommy’ Rhodes, 84, said he died peacefully in Bon Fin, Brazil, an area that borders with Lethem, Region Nine.

‘Tommy’, was a staple on television, known for his anchoring of the Evening News, which aired on the then VCT Channel 28.

With his clipped moustache and neat suits, he was very much part of the structure.

According to Kaieteur News’ Editor-in-Chief Adam Harris, Rhodes was a stickler for pronunciation and one of the nicest persons around.

“I recalled him for being an old school type who got all the words right,” Harris said. “He was always willing to work with anyone…willing to help.”

Rhodes stayed with Evening News between 1994 and 1999.

According to Melanie McTurk, who broke the news and whose family has close linkages to Rupununi, Region Nine, Rhodes was one of her father’s dearest friends.

Grand-daughter, Jermana de Freitas, too, in a Facebook post, said that her family received the news of his death yesterday.

“He passed away peacefully in Bon Fin, Brazil. We are all in shock as it was very sudden and unexpected. Just a couple days ago, I was sitting and eating lunch with him. He told me all about himself, his family history, and how he met Grandma. I am so very happy to have had those last few moments with him. I hope he is dancing with Grandma in heaven as they were well known for at The Rowing Club parties.”

Rhodes worked at the state-owned Radio Demerara, Geddes Grant (Guy) Limited, Central Garage and VCT Evening News. He was the husband of Aileen ‘Bunny’ Rhodes.

He had three children, two of them living in Brazil. In all, he had five grand-children.

Rhodes had lived in the Rupununi for a while.